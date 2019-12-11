Impeachment Inquiry

House Democrats Charge President Trump with Abuse of Power, Obstruction of Congress

December 11, 2019 06:02 AM
U.S. House Democrats accused President Trump of two impeachable offenses Tuesday, introducing Articles of Impeachment accusing him of abusing his power for personal political gain and obstructing the congressional impeachment inquiry. A vote on the articles of impeachment in the Democratic-majority U.S. House is expected to pass next week. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on the vote that will set up a trial of Trump in the US Senate.

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
