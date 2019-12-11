House Democrats Charge President Trump with Abuse of Power, Obstruction of Congress

U.S. House Democrats accused President Trump of two impeachable offenses Tuesday, introducing Articles of Impeachment accusing him of abusing his power for personal political gain and obstructing the congressional impeachment inquiry. A vote on the articles of impeachment in the Democratic-majority U.S. House is expected to pass next week. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on the vote that will set up a trial of Trump in the US Senate.