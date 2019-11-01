House Democrats Formalize Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Impeachment Inquiry

The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives formalized the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump Thursday, passing a resolution along party lines setting up procedures for the next phase of the investigation. After weeks of testimony behind closed doors, Democrats are expected to begin public hearings into allegations Trump invited foreign interference into the 2020 election by putting pressure on Ukraine to provide information about a political rival. VOA's Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.
 

Katherine Gypson
