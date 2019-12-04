House Democrats Launch New Phase in Impeachment Inquiry

House Democrats launch a new phase of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday, as the investigation moves to the House Judiciary Committee. The Democratic-majority House of Representatives is expected to hold a vote by year's end on whether to impeach the president for allegedly leveraging almost $4 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine for his own political benefit. But the following step will be in the U.S. Senate where things look much more favorable for Trump. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has the look ahead.