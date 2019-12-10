Impeachment Inquiry

House Democrats Plan Trump Articles of Impeachment

December 10, 2019 05:32 AM
House Democrats Plan Trump Articles of Impeachment video player.
Embed
Link

House Democrats laid out their impeachment case against U.S. President Donald Trump Monday while Republicans mocked  their allegations. The second House Judiciary Committee public hearing marked the formal presentation of findings in the inquiry, setting the stage for the unveiling of formal charges against Trump. As VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the final vote on those Articles of Impeachment could happen as soon as next week.

Katherine Gypson
Written By
Katherine Gypson
Latest Episodes
Tue, 12/10/2019 - 05:38
As Temperatures Rise, Water Evaporates in Mali Lake Giving Fisherman Hope
As Temperatures Rise, Water Evaporates in Mali Lake Giving Fisherman Hope
Tue, 12/10/2019 - 05:35
Ukrainian President Vows to Stand Firm In Talks With Russia
Ukrainian President Vows to Stand Firm In Talks With Russia
Mon, 12/09/2019 - 18:15
Trump Relies on Strong US Economy in Reelection Bid
Trump Relies on Strong US Economy in Reelection Bid
Mon, 12/09/2019 - 19:42
Britain Set for Key Election, But Brexit Agony Will Likely Continue
Britain Set for Key Election, But Brexit Agony Will Likely Continue
Mon, 12/09/2019 - 10:07
More Wind Power, Renewables Needed to Fight Climate Change, Experts Warn
More Wind Power, Renewables Needed to Fight Climate Change, Experts Warn