House Democrats Plan Trump Articles of Impeachment
December 10, 2019 05:32 AM
House Democrats laid out their impeachment case against U.S. President Donald Trump Monday while Republicans mocked their allegations. The second House Judiciary Committee public hearing marked the formal presentation of findings in the inquiry, setting the stage for the unveiling of formal charges against Trump. As VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the final vote on those Articles of Impeachment could happen as soon as next week.