USA

House Democrats Set to Impeach Trump

December 14, 2019 01:06 AM
House Democrats Set to Impeach Trump video player.
Embed
Link

U.S. House Democrats are one big step away from impeaching President Donald Trump. After 14 hours of contentious partisan debate, the House Judiciary Committee on Friday approved formal charges alleging Trump abused the power of his office and obstructed congressional efforts to investigate him. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson looks ahead to the final vote on impeachment on the House floor.

 

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
Latest Episodes
Sun, 12/15/2019 - 03:25
In Pakistan, Free Surgeries, A Lifetime of Smiles
In Pakistan, Free Surgeries, A Lifetime of Smiles
Sun, 12/15/2019 - 03:15
New Challenges Force Kenya Farmers to Replace Coffee Crop
New Challenges Force Kenya Farmers to Replace Coffee Crop
Sat, 12/14/2019 - 17:32
Paradise Lost, Paradise Regained and Rebuilding
Paradise Lost, Paradise Regained and Rebuilding
Fri, 12/13/2019 - 21:43
Vietnamese Refugee Thrives in Louisiana
Vietnamese Refugee Thrives in Louisiana
Sat, 12/14/2019 - 19:28
Why American Farmers Are Prepping for Major Food Export Boost
Why American Farmers Are Prepping for Major Food Export Boost