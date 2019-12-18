Impeachment Inquiry

House Democrats Set to Make Trump Third Impeached US President

December 18, 2019 04:27 AM
House Democrats Set to Make Trump Third Impeached US President video player.
Embed
Link

The Democratic-majority US House of Representatives is set to vote on two Articles of Impeachment Wednesday, charging US President Donald Trump with abusing the power of the presidency and obstructing lawmakers' attempts to investigate him. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson looks ahead to the historic vote that will trigger a trial of Trump in the US Senate early next year.

Katherine Gypson
Written By
Katherine Gypson
Latest Episodes
Wed, 12/18/2019 - 04:37
Analyst: Boeing Suspension of 737-Max Production to Impact Economy
Analyst: Boeing Suspension of 737-Max Production to Impact Economy
Wed, 12/18/2019 - 04:33
Anti-Trump Protesters Rally in New York, Other Cities
Anti-Trump Protesters Rally in New York, Other Cities
Tue, 12/17/2019 - 20:42
California Assumes Heightened Role in Democratic Presidential Campaign
California Assumes Heightened Role in Democratic Presidential Campaign
Tue, 12/17/2019 - 18:29
A Small Group Of Volunteers Collect Supplies For Syrian Refugees In Iraq
A Small Group Of Volunteers Collect Supplies For Syrian Refugees In Iraq
Tue, 12/17/2019 - 14:28
Tech Company Takes on Food Waste
Tech Company Takes on Food Waste