House Democrats Set Stage for Public Impeachment Inquiry
October 31, 2019 09:13 AM
Democrats in the US House of Representatives will take a crucial step forward in their impeachment investigation of US President Donald Trump Thursday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a vote formalizing the inquiry, addressing Republicans' arguments the process is illegitimate. As VOA's Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from Capitol Hill, the vote also sets the stage for the impeachment inquiry to go public.