House Impeachment Vote Possible by End of 2019
September 26, 2019 02:07 AM
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives promised swift action Wednesday on the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump. But congressional Republicans said the White House release of a memo of Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy only revealed the political motivations of the investigations. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on the next steps in the impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill.