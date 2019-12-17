Impeachment Inquiry

With House Set to Impeach, Administration Now Focuses on Senate

December 17, 2019 01:46 AM
With House Set to Impeach, Administration Now Focuses on Senate video player.
With the U.S. House of Representatives expected to vote to impeach President Donald Trump this week, the White House is shifting focus to the Republican-led Senate, where the president will face trial as early as January. Patsy Widakuswara has this story on how Trump and his allies are planning to mount a fast and aggressive defense, with the goal of turning the tables on opposition Democrats.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
