Science & Health

How Film Imagined and Captured Moon Landing and Beyond

July 8, 2019 04:03 AM
How Film Imagined and Captured Moon Landing and Beyond video player.
Embed

Science and the determination of the human spirit propelled Apollo 11 to the moon fifty years ago, but it was popular culture that imagined man there, long before July 16, 1969 say filmmakers, and popular culture experts.  VOA’s Penelope Poulou revisits landmark films and TV series that allowed people to dream and helped make Apollo 11 a reality and others, recent ones, that have paid tribute to this historic event.

Latest Episodes
July 08, 2019
Lebanon Moves to Oust Syrian Refugees as Army Bulldozes Concrete Homes
Lebanon Moves to Oust Syrian Refugees as Army Bulldozes Concrete Homes
July 08, 2019
Kenya’s Dwarf Football Team: East Africa’s First
Kenya’s Dwarf Football Team: East Africa’s First
July 08, 2019
Afghanistan Talks in Doha Show 'Progress'
Afghanistan Talks in Doha Show 'Progress'
July 07, 2019
Service Program Bridges Gap Between Seniors, Young People
Service Program Bridges Gap Between Seniors, Young People
July 07, 2019
DHS Chief Disputes Poor Treatment of Migrant Detainees
DHS Chief Disputes Charges of Poor Treatment of Migrant Detainees