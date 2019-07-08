How Film Imagined and Captured Moon Landing and Beyond
July 8, 2019 04:03 AM
Science and the determination of the human spirit propelled Apollo 11 to the moon fifty years ago, but it was popular culture that imagined man there, long before July 16, 1969 say filmmakers, and popular culture experts. VOA’s Penelope Poulou revisits landmark films and TV series that allowed people to dream and helped make Apollo 11 a reality and others, recent ones, that have paid tribute to this historic event.