How 'Harriet' Advances Slavery Narrative on Large Screen

November 25, 2019 08:15 AM
How Harriet Advances the Slavery Narrative on the Large Screen video player.
Feature films on slavery have been part of Hollywood since the beginning of the film industry in United States. However, only recently, movies on slavery have been told from the perspective of the slaves, and now, with the film "Harriet" from the perspective of a female slave.  “Harriet", the latest of antebellum dramas, focuses on Harriet Tubman a female runaway slave.  Tubman played a significant role in the so called "Underground Railroad", a human network helping enslaved African - Americans to flee to free American states and Canada. VOA’s Penelope Poulou has more.

