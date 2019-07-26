How Pet Adoption Works in America

July 26, 2019 11:20 AM
Every year, Americans adopt more than 3 million cats and dogs. Most of those pets are adopted from animal shelters, where they were taken after being picked up as stray animals, or given up by owners who could no longer take care of them. Khrystyna Shevchenko visited a shelter in Los Angeles to get a look inside, meet some of the animal caretakers, and understand the adoption process. Anna Rice narrates her story.

