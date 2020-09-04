How Racism Killed Georgia's 'Central Park' Oasis

The battle to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia is complicated by the land donor’s descendants, who are fighting to keep the statue in place. Virginia's governor along with Black Lives Matter activists want the statue removed because they consider it a symbol of white supremacy. Fifty years ago, a similar scenario played out in Macon, Georgia, where the descendants of a segregationist donor tried to prevent the integration of an all-white park. As VOA’s Dora Mekouar reports, that fight went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Camera: Carlos Cuervos Producers: Bronwyn Benito, Carlos Cuervos