How Sisters from Lebanon Became US Millionaires

August 18, 2021 09:16 AM
Sisters Rosy and Donna Khalife arrived in the U.S. with their family in the mid-1980s after fleeing conflict in Lebanon. After graduating from college, they started a box subscription service to encourage kids to put down gadgets and engage in the real world. Before long, the small company was worth millions. Maxim Moskalkov has the story.

Maxim Moskalkov
