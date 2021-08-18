How Sisters from Lebanon Became US Millionaires
Sisters Rosy and Donna Khalife arrived in the U.S. with their family in the mid-1980s after fleeing conflict in Lebanon. After graduating from college, they started a box subscription service to encourage kids to put down gadgets and engage in the real world. Before long, the small company was worth millions. Maxim Moskalkov has the story.
