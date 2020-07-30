How US Companies Are Helping Americans Get Out the Vote 

Hundreds of companies in the U.S. are using a variety of methods to get Americans to vote in November’s presidential election. Many are giving their workers paid time off on Election Day, while others are helping people register to vote, offering reduced fares for transportation to polling stations or helping to feed them once they’re there. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more from the spokesperson of a company with employees worldwide and a political expert who says these incentives could have a significant impact on voter turnout.

Camera: Various newsfeeds, Reuters, AP, AFP

Produced by: Julie Taboh/Adam Greenbaum Reuters, AP, AFP