Huge Christmas Display Lights Up Washington's Baseball Stadium

A huge Christmas display is lighting up the Washington Nationals baseball stadium in the nation's capital. Some two and a half million Christmas lights, a 30 meter high artificial Christmas tree, and an ice skating trail have turned the stadium into a glowing winter wonderland. Visitors can also go through what is being touted as the world's largest light maze.  VOA's Deborah Block takes us to Enchant Christmas DC.

Deborah Block
