Hundreds Arrested In Global Action Against Climate Change

October 8, 2019 05:43 AM
Hundreds of activists were arrested Monday in cities around the world, at the start of a two-week global campaign aimed at raising awareness of a climate emergency. The international effort was coordinated by Extinction Rebellion, a movement fighting for the protection of biodiversity with non-violent resistance and civil disobedience. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports activists demand drastic carbon-emission cuts to halt global rise in temperatures and its harmful effects.

Zlatica Hoke
