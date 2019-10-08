Hundreds Arrested In Global Action Against Climate Change
Hundreds of activists were arrested Monday in cities around the world, at the start of a two-week global campaign aimed at raising awareness of a climate emergency. The international effort was coordinated by Extinction Rebellion, a movement fighting for the protection of biodiversity with non-violent resistance and civil disobedience. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports activists demand drastic carbon-emission cuts to halt global rise in temperatures and its harmful effects.