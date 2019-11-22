Extremism Watch

Hundreds of IS Fighters, Families Surrender to Afghan Forces

November 22, 2019 06:56 PM
About 250 Islamic State fighters have surrendered to Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar province, a traditional IS stronghold. Dozens of women and children have surrendered as well. Officials told VOA they would work toward deradicalizing those of Afghan origin and eventually would unite them with their families. The Kabul government has yet to determine the fate of the non-Afghan detainees. VOA's Zabihullah Ghazi reports.

