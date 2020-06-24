ICC Prosecutor Hopes War Crimes Trial Will Help Break Cycle of Violence’ in Sudan
The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor hopes the trial of an alleged Sudanese war criminal Ali Kushayb which began this month will help break the cycle of violence’ in Sudan. In a one-on-one interview with VOA's Salem Solomon, the chief prosecutor says the proceedings are a signal to war criminals that they cannot escape justice.
