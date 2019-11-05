US Politics

Ideological Divide Persists Over Impact of Foreign Money in US Elections

November 5, 2019 05:11 PM
Recent headlines have highlighted ways in which foreign donations can enter America's political system, but advocacy groups say stopping the flow of foreign money has been hampered by legal loopholes, illicit financial maneuvers and ultimately a lack of political resolve.  VOA's Brian Padden reports that Republicans and Democrats both strongly oppose foreign interference in American elections, but both parties have also reportedly received foreign donations.

