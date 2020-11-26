The impact of the conflict in Ethiopia
November 26, 2020 10:30 PM
Listen
The impact of the conflict in Ethiopia
This program will begin at 10:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Ethiopia’s military has been ordered to complete the “final phase” of a military offensive in the Tigray capital after local forces did not surrender within a 72-hour-deadline imposed by the prime minister. Plus, the United States intelligence community has well-documented Russia’s disinformation campaigns since 2016, but they aren’t the only ones carrying out operations.