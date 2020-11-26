The impact of the conflict in Ethiopia

November 26, 2020 10:30 PM
Embed
Listen
The impact of the conflict in Ethiopia
This program will begin at 10:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Ethiopia’s military has been ordered to complete the “final phase” of a military offensive in the Tigray capital after local forces did not surrender within a 72-hour-deadline imposed by the prime minister. Plus, the United States intelligence community has well-documented Russia’s disinformation campaigns since 2016, but they aren’t the only ones carrying out operations.

Latest Episodes
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 10:30 PM
Trump pardons Flynn in waning days of administration
FILE - President Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn arrives at federal court in Washington, Dec. 18, 2018.
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail
Tue, 11/24/2020 - 10:30 PM
Biden announces key staff as transition begins
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announces his national security nominees and appointees at his transition headquarters in…
Tue, 11/24/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail