Impact of Political Satire Is No Joke

Satire is an integral part of US politics. Digesting the news of the day with the help of comedy draws attention to serious issues and shapes political opinions. To honor the genre, the Newseum in Washington opened an exhibition called 'Seriously Funny' that looks at how Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show with Jon Stewart' impacted US politics and media in the course of the last two decades. Karina Bafradzhian has the story.