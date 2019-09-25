Impeachment Push Complicates Trump's Re-Election Prospects
September 25, 2019 02:37 PM
Trump's Re-Election Prospects WEB.mp4 video player.
The decision by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump has complicated what already was Trump's uncertain road to re-election next year. Public opinion polls suggest Trump is in a weaker position for re-election than most other incumbent presidents have been, and he is counting on a strong economy and loyal supporters to overcome what is expected to be an intense turnout of motivated Democratic voters next year.