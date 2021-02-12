Impeachment Trial Renews Focus on Domestic Terrorism
February 12, 2021 10:35 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
As Donald Trump’s impeachment trial nears the end, there is renewed focus on threats from white supremacist and other groups who stormed the U.S. Capitol last month. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara looks at the challenges of striking the right balance between security concerns and civil liberties in addressing the rising national terror threat.