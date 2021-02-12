USA

Impeachment Trial Renews Focus on Domestic Terrorism

February 12, 2021 10:35 PM
As Donald Trump’s impeachment trial nears the end, there is renewed focus on threats from white supremacist and other groups who stormed the U.S. Capitol last month. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara looks at the challenges of striking the right balance between security concerns and civil liberties in addressing the rising national terror threat.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
