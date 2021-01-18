An inauguration like no other
January 18, 2021 10:30 PM
Listen
This program will begin at 10:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Except for rare cases, the inauguration of a new president symbolizes the American tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. But how and why will Wednesday's inauguration of Joe Biden be unique? Plus, The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warns the inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines between rich and poor countries will prolong the global pandemic.