In India, Calls to Boycott Chinese Goods Flare Amid Military Standoff
July 01, 2020 08:33 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
In India, anti-Chinese sentiment has escalated sharply since the worst violence in 50 years between the Asian rivals along their disputed border led to a military standoff. The crisis is expected to impact the trade relationship between Asia’s two biggest countries as the Indian government considers measures to pressure Beijing. But as Anjana Pasricha reports from New Delhi, India has limited economic leverage against China’s bigger economy.
VIDEOGRAPHER: P Pallavi