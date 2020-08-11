India Crocodile Park Struggles Amid Virus Lockdown

Zookeepers feed crocodiles in their enclosure at the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Center for Herpetology, Mahabalipuram, India, Monday, August 3.

The Madras Crocodile Bank is a reptile zoo and research station in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and has been closed by the coronavirus pandemic.

India has reported more confirmed new cases than any other country in the world for six consecutive days, including 62,000 on Monday, August 10.

India’s total coronavirus deaths stand at 44,386, trailing the United States, Brazil, Mexico and Britain. (REUTERS)