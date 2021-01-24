COVID-19 Pandemic

India Launches Vaccine Diplomacy with Gifts of COVID-19 Vaccines to Neighbors

January 24, 2021 12:27 PM
360p | 12 MB
480p | 16 MB
540p | 21 MB
720p | 41 MB
Original | 746 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

India has begun sending COVID-19 vaccines to neighboring countries, as its level of vaccine production has put it at the forefront suppliers of affordable vaccines to low- and middle-income nations urgently seeking supplies. As Anjana Pasricha reports from New Delhi, India hopes to both raise its global profile with “vaccine diplomacy” and win back influence in South Asia, where China has been making inroads.

Anjana Pasricha
By
Anjana Pasricha
Latest Episodes
Sat, 01/23/2021 - 08:03 PM
California's Disneyland Resort Opens as 'Super' COVID-19 Vaccination Site
California's Disneyland Resort Opens as 'Super' COVID-19 Vaccination Site
Sat, 01/23/2021 - 12:17 AM
Trump’s Impeachment Article Heads to Senate
Trump’s Impeachment Article Heads to Senate
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 09:55 PM
Doug Emhoff Makes History as First ‘Second Gentleman’
Doug Emhoff Profile UPDT WEB.mp4
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 03:33 PM
Kamala Harris Makes History as First Black and Indian American Female Vice President 
Kamala Harris Makes History as First Black and Indian American Female Vice President
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 03:35 PM
Faith and Support
Faith and Support (VOA Connect Episode 158)