India Launches Vaccine Diplomacy with Gifts of COVID-19 Vaccines to Neighbors
January 24, 2021 12:27 PM
India has begun sending COVID-19 vaccines to neighboring countries, as its level of vaccine production has put it at the forefront suppliers of affordable vaccines to low- and middle-income nations urgently seeking supplies. As Anjana Pasricha reports from New Delhi, India hopes to both raise its global profile with “vaccine diplomacy” and win back influence in South Asia, where China has been making inroads.