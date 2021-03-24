India Migrants Who Fled Cities During Lockdown Return to Altered Reality
March 24, 2021 10:03 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
A year ago, India imposed one of the world’s strictest lockdowns resulting in an exodus of millions of domestic migrant workers from its crowded cities. In recent months, many have returned – some are finding jobs in an economy that is slowly recovering from its worst fall in decades, but others are still struggling. Anjana Pasricha has a report from New Delhi.
Camera: Darshan Singh
Produced by: Jason Godman