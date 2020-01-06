India-Pakistan Conflict Crushing Kashmir's Fruit Industry
January 06, 2020 01:03 PM
As people around the world welcome the new year with wishes of peace and prosperity, many in the disputed South Asian region of Kashmir are facing the prospect of a hard year ahead. Roshan Mughal reports how tensions between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan are costing local fruit farmers dearly. His story is narrated by Ayesha Tanzeem.