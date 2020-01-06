South & Central Asia

India-Pakistan Conflict Crushing Kashmir's Fruit Industry

January 06, 2020 01:03 PM
India-Pakistan Conflict Crushing Kashmir's Fruit Industry video player.
As people around the world welcome the new year with wishes of peace and prosperity, many in the disputed South Asian region of Kashmir are facing the prospect of a hard year ahead. Roshan Mughal reports how tensions between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan are costing local fruit farmers dearly. His story is narrated by Ayesha Tanzeem.

Roshan Mughal
