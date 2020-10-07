India Races to Build Border Roads as Standoff With China Continues
October 07, 2020 10:43 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
India is racing to build a network of roads to its disputed border with China as a military standoff between the two countries that began in May drags into winter. These roads will connect to military bases in border areas and help swiftly deploy troops and equipment to Ladakh in the Himalayan mountains. But as Anjana Pasricha reports from New Delhi, India’s rapid infrastructure development has fueled more friction with China.
Producer: Jason Godman