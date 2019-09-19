South & Central Asia

India Tourist City Cracks Down on Child Labor

September 19, 2019 05:15 AM
India’s Tourist and Shopping Hub Jaipur Cracks Down on Child Labor video player.
Embed
Link


In India’s tourist city of Jaipur, state authorities and civil society groups have launched a major campaign to end the use of child labor as growing numbers of young boys are trafficked into the city from poorer states. They are put to work to make handcrafted products that have made the city a magnet for shoppers from all over the country.  Anjana Pasricha has a report.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 03:12
Pennsylvania Latinos Changing the Political Rhythm in Key Swing State
Pennsylvania Latinos Changing the Political Rhythm in Key Swing State
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 03:03
Maryland Gem: Extravagant Art House Made of Scraps
Maryland Gem: Extravagant Art House Made of Scraps
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 02:52
Trump Administration Revokes California's Strict Emission Standards Despite Its Pollution
Trump Administration Revokes California's Strict Emission Standards Despite Its Pollution
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 02:40
Remembering Afghanistan's War Dead
Remembering Afghanistan's War Dead
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 02:29
US Lawmakers Push for Answers on Taliban Peace Talks
US Lawmakers Push for Answers on Taliban Peace Talks