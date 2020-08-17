Indian Air Force Helicopter Airlifts Man Stranded at Flooded Dam 

The Indian Air Force deployed a Mi-17 helicopter on Monday, August 17, to airlift a man stranded for hours amid rapid flowing water at a flooded dam in central Chhattisgarh state, India.

Local media reported that the man had jumped into the water on Sunday, August 16, but was unable to return to shore because of the rapid water caused by heavy rains.

The Indian Air Force was eventually called in to help Monday morning after several failed rescue attempts, local police said.

Surat city of western India's Gujarat state was also hit by severe flooding on Sunday. Local television showed footage of rescuers distributing food and water to residents amid flooded streets and partially submerged buildings.

The annual monsoon season is vital for India as half of its cropland lacks irrigation. But excessive rains cause many problems such as floods, landslides and water-borne diseases. (REUTERS)