COVID-19 Pandemic

Indian Company Says it Has Made Millions of Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine Candidate for COVID-19

November 26, 2020 09:51 AM
There is rising optimism in India about getting access to a COVID-19 vaccine after Britain-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced clinical trials of its vaccine candidate have shown it prevented infections. As Anjana Pasricha reports from New Delhi, an Indian vaccine manufacturing company is already making the vaccine, even though final approvals have still to come. Experts say this could give India a head start in rolling out vaccines.  

Producer:  Marcus Harton

Anjana Pasricha
Anjana Pasricha
