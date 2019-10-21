South & Central Asia

Indian Village Suffers as Auto Sector Lays Off Thousands

October 21, 2019 12:06 PM
Indian Village Suffers as Auto Sector Lays Off Thousands video player.
Embed
Link

India’s rural areas are feeling the pinch as the country’s once booming automobile sector struggles with it worst downturn in two decades and an estimated 350,000 workers employed in auto plants and ancillary industries lose jobs. Anjana Pasricha visited a village near the booming business and auto hub of Gurugram district in Haryana state to find out why plummeting automobile sales are affecting rural areas whose fortunes rose along with the auto industry

Default Author Profile
Written By
Anjana Pasricha
Latest Episodes
Mon, 10/21/2019 - 04:40
Egypt Resumes Archaeological Excavations After Years of Slow Activity
Egypt Resumes Archaeological Excavations After Years of Slow Activity
Mon, 10/21/2019 - 04:35
Kidnapped, Tortured, Jailed: The Forgotten Prisoners Of Eastern Ukraine
Kidnapped, Tortured, Jailed: The Forgotten Prisoners Of Eastern Ukraine
Mon, 10/21/2019 - 04:32
Ugandan Women Empowered with Boxing
Ugandan Women Empowered with Boxing
Mon, 10/21/2019 - 04:30
Underwater Robots Swim Discover Remains of WWII Japanese Warship
Underwater Robots Swim Discover Remains of WWII Japanese Warship
Sun, 10/20/2019 - 01:53
DC Chefs Stand Against Domestic Violence
DC Chefs Stand Against Domestic Violence