Indian Village Suffers as Auto Sector Lays Off Thousands

India’s rural areas are feeling the pinch as the country’s once booming automobile sector struggles with it worst downturn in two decades and an estimated 350,000 workers employed in auto plants and ancillary industries lose jobs. Anjana Pasricha visited a village near the booming business and auto hub of Gurugram district in Haryana state to find out why plummeting automobile sales are affecting rural areas whose fortunes rose along with the auto industry