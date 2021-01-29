South & Central Asia

India’s Farm Protests Highlight Youth Unemployment

January 29, 2021 12:04 PM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 14 MB
540p | 20 MB
720p | 49 MB
1080p | 85 MB
Original | 215 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Indian farmers protesting on New Delhi’s outskirts are vowing to continue their two-month struggle to scrap three new farm laws, despite recent violence that has cast a shadow on what is being called one of the world’s largest protests. Led by farmers from the agricultural state of Punjab, the protest includes many educated young people, highlighting India’s growing joblessness problem.  Anjana Pasricha in New Delhi spoke to some of the protesters.

Videographer: Darshan Singh

Anjana Pasricha
By
Anjana Pasricha
Latest Episodes
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - January 29, 2021
A54 January 30
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 09:00 AM
Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 90
RC 90
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 12:45 AM
Biden Revokes Restrictions on Women’s Reproductive Rights
Biden Revokes Restrictions on Women’s Reproductive Rights
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 02:27 AM
Operation 'Lost Angels' Targets US Sex Traffickers
Law Enforcement, Social Agencies Address Child Trafficking
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 02:26 AM
US Immigrant Farm Workers Line Up for COVID-19 Vaccines
Immigrant Farm Workers Line Up for COVID-19 Vaccines in US