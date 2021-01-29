India’s Farm Protests Highlight Youth Unemployment

Indian farmers protesting on New Delhi’s outskirts are vowing to continue their two-month struggle to scrap three new farm laws, despite recent violence that has cast a shadow on what is being called one of the world’s largest protests. Led by farmers from the agricultural state of Punjab, the protest includes many educated young people, highlighting India’s growing joblessness problem. Anjana Pasricha in New Delhi spoke to some of the protesters.

Videographer: Darshan Singh