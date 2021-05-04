COVID-19 Pandemic

India’s Vaccination Drive Sputters As it Expands to All Adults

May 04, 2021 07:34 AM
India has opened its immunization drive to all adults as it reels under a catastrophic second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic. But a shortage of vaccines in the country often called a vaccine powerhouse means inoculating a significant part of the 1.4 billion population is still a distant goal. Anjana Pasricha has a report. 

Anjana Pasricha
By
Anjana Pasricha
