Indigenous Bolivians Honor Goddess of Earth, Fertility Before Spring Equinox
September 22, 2020 02:56 PM
As the Northern Hemisphere prepares for colder months ahead, in the Southern Hemisphere spring is beginning to blossom. Indigenous Bolivians in the Andes Mountains believe a centuries-old celebration of burnt offerings brings them closer to the goddess of earth and fertility. In 2020, the ceremony includes asking the goddess to rid them of COVID-19. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.