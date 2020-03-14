Arts & Culture

Indigenous Languages Showcased at Mother Tongue Film Festival

March 14, 2020 03:16 AM
Every year, the Mother Tongue Film Festival, sponsored by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, showcases films about indigenous cultures that celebrate cultural and linguistic diversity. Most of these films have been made in indigenous languages from all over the world. VOA’s Penelope Poulou spoke with curators and filmmakers on how these ancient languages are still an integral part of aboriginal cultures today.

Penelope Poulou
