South & Central Asia

In Industry of Venom Extraction, a Small Afghan Business is Thriving

July 14, 2019 01:21 AM
In Industry of Venom Extraction, a Small Afghan Business is Thriving video player.
Embed

Extracting venom from snakes, scorpions and other venomous animals has become a lucrative business. The number of companies producing venom for antidotes has dropped and the demand has risen, according to market research groups. Two businessmen in Herat, Afghanistan, have opened a venom extraction laboratory in a nation that is home to 27 species of snakes and an unknown number of scorpion species. Khalil Noorzai has more in this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.
 

Latest Episodes
July 14, 2019
Refugee Girls' Choir Touches Hearts
Refugee Girls' Choir Touches Hearts
July 14, 2019
Book Lovers Set Up Little Free Libraries Across America
Book Lovers Set Up Little Free Libraries Across America
July 14, 2019
Wood: Tomorrow's Skyscraper Construction Material?
Wood: Tomorrow's Skyscraper Construction Material?
July 13, 2019
Harmful Bacteria's Worst Nightmare May Be a Microscopic Drill
Harmful Bacteria's Worst Nightmare May Be a Microscopic Drill
July 13, 2019
Fearing Crackdown, Christians at Forefront of Hong Kong Protests
Fearing Crackdown, Christians at Forefront of Hong Kong Protests