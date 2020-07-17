International Community Wants Remaining 600 Taliban Prisoners Held, Afghans Say
July 17, 2020 06:49 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that not only the Afghan government but also the international community opposes the release of the remaining 600 Taliban prisoners. The Afghan government has said it is not releasing them, calling them “too dangerous.” The Taliban, however, insist on the release of all its 5,000 prisoners before taking part in the intra-Afghan peace talks. VOA’s Jalal Mirzad reports from Kabul.