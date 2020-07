New guidelines introduced this week by U.S. immigration will require international students to leave the U.S. if they do not attend class on campus in person. But students already in the U.S. on F-1 visas will face challenges trying to go home amid a global pandemic. Esha Sarai has more.

Producer: Esha Sarai. Videographers: Esha Sarai, VOA Russian, Tina Trinh.