International Women’s Day Marks Year of Increased Hardships for Women Worldwide
March 06, 2021 01:06 AM
For more than a century, International Women’s Day has celebrated women’s achievements across the globe, overcoming persistent gender inequality. This year’s observance comes as the UN reports women, particularly women of color, face especially high rates of unemployment. VOA’s Esha Sarai has more.
