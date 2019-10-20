Silicon Valley & Technology

Internet Overuse Grows as Does Reliance on the Internet

October 20, 2019 01:39 AM
While the internet has definitely made our lives easier, it has come at a cost. Studies show that internet addiction is on the rise, specifically among young people. In Turkey, a recent study shows that internet addiction has risen over the last two decades. For VOA, Yildiz Yazicioglu and Murat Karabulut report from Ankara, Turkey, in this story narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.

Yildiz Yazicioglu
Murat Karabulut
