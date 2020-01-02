Economy & Business

Interpol Officially Wants Fugitive Ex-Auto Executive Ghosn

January 02, 2020 09:33 PM
Interpol Officially Wants Fugitive Ex-Auto Executive Ghosn video player.
Embed
Link

Interpol has formally asked Lebanon to arrest a fugitive, after the former automobile executive fled from Japan where he was awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct.  Authorities charged him with pouring millions of his employer’s dollars into his own pockets.  VOA’s Arash Arabasadi takes us on a mysterious ride currently fueled with more questions than answers.

VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By
Arash Arabasadi
Latest Episodes
Thu, 01/02/2020 - 13:29
Nigeria's Visually Impaired Struggle Against Poverty, Bias
Nigeria's Visually Impaired Struggle Against Poverty, Bias
Thu, 01/02/2020 - 08:52
App Tackles Illiteracy in Mali, Boosts Local Business
Voice App: A Game Changer in Tackling Illiteracy in Mali and Boosting Local Business
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 20:59
Trump Administration Gives Korean Leader Benefit of Doubt
Trump Administration Gives Korean Leader Benefit of Doubt
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 17:07
Medical Technology Offers Less Invasive Options for Transplant Donors
Medical Technology Offers Less Invasive Options for Transplant Donors
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 14:07
Militia Leaders Order Protesters to Leave US Embassy in Baghdad
Militia Leaders Order Protesters to Leave US Embassy in Baghdad