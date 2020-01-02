Interpol Officially Wants Fugitive Ex-Auto Executive Ghosn
January 02, 2020 09:33 PM
Interpol has formally asked Lebanon to arrest a fugitive, after the former automobile executive fled from Japan where he was awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct. Authorities charged him with pouring millions of his employer’s dollars into his own pockets. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi takes us on a mysterious ride currently fueled with more questions than answers.