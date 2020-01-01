US Politics

In the Iowa Winter, Presidential Campaign Heats Up

January 01, 2020 12:45 PM
In the Iowa Winter, Presidential Campaign Heats Up video player.
Embed
Link

The small Midwest U.S. state of Iowa is the first state in the country to host a nominating contest to decide which Democratic contender will face Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 presidential election.  As VOA's Kane Farabaugh reports, the state is not as populous or diverse as many others, but February's Iowa caucuses — meetings where voters gather to decide their preferred candidate — can propel a political campaign forward or signal trouble ahead.

Kane Farabaugh
Written By
Kane Farabaugh
Latest Episodes
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 14:07
Militia Leaders Order Protesters to Leave US Embassy in Baghdad
Iraqi security forces stand guard in front of the US embassy in the capital Baghdad, on January 1, 2020. Pictures on the wall…
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 13:51
Smart Robots Are Being Built to Mine the Moon
.
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 10:14
Kim Jong Un Warns He May Scrap Moratorium on Nuclear, Long range Missile Tests
Kim Jong Un Warns He May Scrap Moratorium on Nuclear, Long range Missile Tests
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 09:55
Kenya Has a Perilous Plastic Pollution Problem
Kenya Has a Perilous Plastic Pollution Problem
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 09:44
Haunted by War, Many Yemeni Youth Suffer from Mental Health Issues
Haunted by War, Many Yemeni Youth Suffer from Mental Health Issues