Iran Calls Natanz Blackout ‘Nuclear Terrorism’
April 11, 2021 11:30 PM
Listen
Iran Calls Natanz Blackout ‘Nuclear Terrorism’
This program will begin at 11:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Iran’s nuclear chief called a blackout at the country’s Natanz facility Sunday an act of “nuclear terrorism;" however, he stopped short of blaming anyone for the alleged attack. The blackout comes after U.S. and Iranian officials praised last week's indirect talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 international Iran nuclear deal.