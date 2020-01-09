VOA News on Iran

Iran Tensions Easing as Democrats Plan Trump War Powers Vote

January 09, 2020 12:35 AM
Congressional Democrats will vote Thursday to curb U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to pursue open conflict with Iran. Tensions between the U.S. and Iran appeared to be easing Wednesday, after Trump said Iran's ballistic missiles attack on an Iraqi base proved the country was standing down. But congressional Democrats said the administration has yet to outline a clear strategy for dealing with the Islamic Republic following the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Suleimani. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.
 

Katherine Gypson
Katherine Gypson
