VOA News on Iran

Iranian Police Deny Shooting at Protesters

January 13, 2020 11:12 PM


Iranian police have denied using live ammunition against protesters in Tehran, who have been demonstrating since Saturday against the government's attempt to cover up its downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane.  Protesters in Tehran and other Iranian cities are demanding accountability for the deaths of 82 Iranian citizens who were among 176 people killed in the plane crash. The Trump administration has called on the Iranian authorities to refrain from using force against the protesters. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

By
Zlatica Hoke
