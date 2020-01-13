Student Union

Iranian Youth in US Feel Unsettled

January 13, 2020 11:07 PM
Since Iranian students stormed the U.S. embassy in Tehran in 1979 and took 52 American diplomats and citizens hostage for 444 days, relations with the U.S. and Iran have been volatile.  Tensions escalated recently after the the U.S. conducted a targeted killing of a top Iranian commander in Iraq. The incident has increased anxiety among many Iranian Americans in the U.S. who already felt vulnerable. VOA’s Julie Taboh talked with a few of them and has this report.

By
By
Julie Taboh
